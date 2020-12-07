Kelowna RCMP investigates in-person church service for defying COVID-19 orders

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Churches in the Fraser Valley are not the only ones openly defying provincial health orders not to gather amid the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Kelowna RCMP confirm officers responded to a report of an in-person service at a church in the 1600-block of Harvey Avenue on Sunday just before 11:00 a.m.

“When officers arrived they observed several people in attendance who were not wearing masks or social distancing,” said a statement from police, issued on Monday.

1:57 Several Fraser Valley churches hold services despite health order and police warnings Several Fraser Valley churches hold services despite health order and police warnings

“Officers spoke at length with a leader to ensure there was a clear understanding of the updated regulations, and no fines were issued.”

Story continues below advertisement

The gathering was in contravention to the most recent Gatherings and Events Order by the public health officer, RCMP said.

Mounties said they’re working with Interior Health “to determine the appropriate next steps.”

The name of the church was not released.

RCMP in the South and North Okanagan say they have not received similar reports.

It comes after several churches in the Fraser Valley held in-person services the past two Sundays, defying the regulation they say violates their constitutional rights.

2:05 More B.C. churches planning to defy health order and hold in-person services More B.C. churches planning to defy health order and hold in-person services

Langley’s Riverside Calvary Chapel was issued a $2,300 fine for violating the order.

Story continues below advertisement

The province banned in-person worship on Nov. 19, citing surging COVID-19 case numbers.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there had been transmission in such settings.

— With files from Simon Little