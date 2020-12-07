Man arrested after break-in at post office in Hastings Highlands: Bancroft OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Farady Township man faces more than a dozen charges including break and enter following an incident at a post office on Sunday afternoon.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 2:30 p.m. officers responded to reports of a suspicious man at the Canada Post office on Church Street in Maynooth, just north of Bancroft in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands.

Officers arrived and determined the building had been forcibly entered.

The investigation led to the identity of a suspect who was located and arrested.

Ronald Loveless, 60, of Farady Township, just west of Bancroft, was charged with break and enter, mischief under $5,000, theft under $5,000, five counts of theft from mail, three counts of utter threats, possession of break and enter tools, resisting a peace officer and assaulting a peace officer.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville, Ontario on Dec. 10, OPP said Monday.