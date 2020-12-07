New COVID-19 outbreak declared at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

A day after St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener declared an outbreak and Cambridge Memorial Hospital issued a release about a potential outbreak, the region’s other hospital has declared an outbreak as well.

On Monday, Grand River Hospital announced that it had declared a retroactive outbreak on 5 Centre, part of its medicine program.

“We are focusing on implementing additional precautions to contain the spread and protect the health and wellness of both our patients and staff,” GRH executive vice-president Bonnie Camm said in a statement. “We will continue to provide additional support where needed and be diligent in adhering to COVID precautions.”

A hospital spokesperson told Global News the outbreak is retroactive to Nov. 25.

Story continues below advertisement

1:23 Shopping centres crowded as Ontario’s case count rises Shopping centres crowded as Ontario’s case count rises

They said that there was no connection between the new outbreak and another active one in the hospital’s medicine unit, which began on Nov. 26.

On Sunday, SMGH said a COVID-19 outbreak had been declared in the sixth-floor chest unit after five patients and two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

In addition, CMH announced that it was investigating another potential COVID-19 outbreak, with an unnamed unit being placed under “watch status” after two staff were confirmed positive on Friday.

There is also another active outbreak at the Cambridge hospital which began in the Wing B, Level 4, Medicine B Unit on Nov. 13.

Advertisement