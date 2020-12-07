Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Ontario’s auditor general to release annual report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2020 6:12 am
Ontario Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk holds a news conference at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Ontario Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk holds a news conference at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO  — Ontario’s auditor general is set to release her annual report this morning.

Bonnie Lysyk’s report will detail 13 value-for-money audits and one review.

Among them is an audit of virtual patient care in Ontario, which her office notes has ramped up in recent years — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lysyk assessed the accessibility, equitability and cost-effectiveness of Ontario’s virtual care options.

Read more: Auditor general highlights Ontario’s ‘confusing,’ indirect communications on COVID-19 in new report

She’s also set to weigh in on the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, assessing whether it regulates sectors such as the province’s horse-racing industry and cannabis retail stores in line with legislative rules.

Trending Stories

The annual update comes less than two weeks after Lysyk released a special report into the province’s pandemic response, which found that it was slower and more reactive than that of other provinces.

Story continues below advertisement

The governing Tories took issue with many parts of the report, with Premier Doug Ford dismissing it as “21 pages of inaccuracies” while accusing Lysyk of overstepping her authority.

“Stick with looking for value for money, stick with the job that we hired you for,” he said.

Click to play video 'Ontario’s auditor general tables damning report on provincial government’s COVID-19 response' Ontario’s auditor general tables damning report on provincial government’s COVID-19 response
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Doug FordOntario governmentauditor generalBonnie LysykOntario Auditor GeneralAlcohol and Gaming Commission of OntarioOntario Auditor General Report
Flyers
More weekly flyers