Man critically injured after assault in Toronto, police say

Toronto police say a man was left with critical injuries after an assault in the city early Saturday.

Police said they were called to the area of Dufferin and Bloor streets at 4 a.m.

Officers said two men were involved in a verbal dispute which turned into a physical fight.

Police said a man was knocked unconscious and taken to hospital in critical condition, while the other man was arrested.

Officers said 30-year-old Marlon Davis of Toronto has been charged with aggravated assault and was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.

Investigators ask witnesses to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

