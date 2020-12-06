Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man critically injured after assault in Toronto, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 6, 2020 4:02 pm
Police say a 30-year-old man has been arrested.
Police say a 30-year-old man has been arrested. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a man was left with critical injuries after an assault in the city early Saturday.

Police said they were called to the area of Dufferin and Bloor streets at 4 a.m.

Officers said two men were involved in a verbal dispute which turned into a physical fight.

Read more: 2 suspects sought after man seriously injured in North York shooting

Police said a man was knocked unconscious and taken to hospital in critical condition, while the other man was arrested.

Trending Stories

Officers said 30-year-old Marlon Davis of Toronto has been charged with aggravated assault and was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.

Investigators ask witnesses to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Video appears to show Toronto police officer shooting man reportedly carrying hatchet' Video appears to show Toronto police officer shooting man reportedly carrying hatchet
Video appears to show Toronto police officer shooting man reportedly carrying hatchet
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoAssaultToronto crimetoronto police serviceBloor StreetToronto assaultDufferin StreetDufferin and Bloor
Flyers
More weekly flyers