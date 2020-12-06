Man critically injured after assault in Toronto, police say

Toronto police say a man was left with critical injuries after an assault in the city early Saturday.
Police said they were called to the area of Dufferin and Bloor streets at 4 a.m.
Officers said two men were involved in a verbal dispute which turned into a physical fight.
Police said a man was knocked unconscious and taken to hospital in critical condition, while the other man was arrested.
Officers said 30-year-old Marlon Davis of Toronto has been charged with aggravated assault and was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.
Investigators ask witnesses to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
