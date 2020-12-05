2 men in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say two men were rushed to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan on Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 7 and Kipling Avenue just after 8:13 p.m.

The two men, aged 49 and 25, were transported in life-threatening condition.

York Regional Police tell Global News that indications show the two men crossed at an unmarked location, or an undesignated crosswalk, when they were struck.

“There’s a number of independent witnesses to this collision. And as always, we would like to talk to as many people that might see this as possible,” said Duty inspector Andrew Bell.

The driver remained on scene and police continue to investigate.

Highway 7 is closed from Islington Avenue to Martin Grove Road.

