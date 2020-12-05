Menu

Health

Military help coming to hard-hit Shamattawa First Nation

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted December 5, 2020 1:10 pm
A patch is seen on a member of the Canadian Armed Forces. The CAF Rangers are headed to Manitoba's Shamattawa First Nation to assist in a crisis situation as the community battles COVID-19.
A patch is seen on a member of the Canadian Armed Forces. The CAF Rangers are headed to Manitoba's Shamattawa First Nation to assist in a crisis situation as the community battles COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Canada’s military is stepping in to help with a COVID-19 crisis on Manitoba’s Shamattawa First Nation.

Chief Eric Redhead says the Canadian Armed Forces Rangers are being deployed to the remote community of around 1,000 people, which has seen 144 cases of the virus as of Saturday morning.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak officials say Redhead “demanded” military assistance in a meeting with federal Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller earlier this week.

Earlier in the week, Chief Redhead told Global News the community has a test positivity rate of 50 per cent. Manitoba’s provincial average is around 13 per cent.

Trending Stories

Chief Redhead says the Rangers are bringing a field hospital with them, including medical staff to help with testing, contact tracing and treating the sick.

They are also providing temporary structures so those infected with COVID-19 don’t spread it within the community and those who have been identified as close contacts can self-isolate.

In a plea with community members on Saturday, Chief Redhead says this is not the end of the community’s COVID-19 battle.

Read more: ‘This is an unfolding nightmare’: Shamattawa First Nation COVID-19 outbreak worsens

“The only way to beat this is for everyone to stay home. Don’t allow visitors [and] limit your contact with others until we beat this.”

The Rangers typically provide mobile help to remote areas of Canada and are proficient in many Indigenous languages.

There’s no word on when the help will touch down.

Shamattawa First Nation is located approximately 750 km northeast of Winnipeg.

