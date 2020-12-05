Military help coming to hard-hit Shamattawa First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s military is stepping in to help with a COVID-19 crisis on Manitoba’s Shamattawa First Nation.

Chief Eric Redhead says the Canadian Armed Forces Rangers are being deployed to the remote community of around 1,000 people, which has seen 144 cases of the virus as of Saturday morning.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak officials say Redhead “demanded” military assistance in a meeting with federal Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller earlier this week.

The @CanadianForces will always be there to help in times of need. In response to Shamattawa First Nations request for assistance, the #CAF will be on hand to support their #COVID19 efforts in Northern Manitoba. https://t.co/7WJ2kcZEUH — Harjit Sajjan (@HarjitSajjan) December 5, 2020

Earlier in the week, Chief Redhead told Global News the community has a test positivity rate of 50 per cent. Manitoba’s provincial average is around 13 per cent.

Chief Redhead says the Rangers are bringing a field hospital with them, including medical staff to help with testing, contact tracing and treating the sick.

They are also providing temporary structures so those infected with COVID-19 don’t spread it within the community and those who have been identified as close contacts can self-isolate.

In a plea with community members on Saturday, Chief Redhead says this is not the end of the community’s COVID-19 battle.

“The only way to beat this is for everyone to stay home. Don’t allow visitors [and] limit your contact with others until we beat this.”

The Rangers typically provide mobile help to remote areas of Canada and are proficient in many Indigenous languages.

There’s no word on when the help will touch down.

Shamattawa First Nation is located approximately 750 km northeast of Winnipeg.

