Comments

Canada

Fire crews battle ‘difficult’ 3-alarm blaze at townhouse complex in North York

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 5, 2020 12:30 pm
Firefighters battle a three-alarm blaze at a townhouse complex under construction in North York on Saturday.
Firefighters battle a three-alarm blaze at a townhouse complex under construction in North York on Saturday. Gord Edick / Global News

Toronto firefighters battled a “difficult” three-alarm blaze at a townhouse complex in North York on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Downsview Park Boulevard and Keele Street shortly before 10 a.m.

Officials said the fire originated in the roof of townhomes under construction.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and flames.

Pegg said strong winds were fueling the fire and added that there were “numerous collapses” as crews worked to extinguish the “difficult” blaze.

Pegg said there was a lot of damage to affected units and added that he expected firefighters to remain on scene for several hours.

There weren’t any occupants in the affected units as they were still being built and no injuries have been reported.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said affected units sustained “extraordinary” damage.
Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said affected units sustained “extraordinary” damage. Gord Edick / Global News

