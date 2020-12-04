Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Traffic

Orillia, Ont., woman charged with impaired driving after car gets stuck in ditch

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 4, 2020 6:00 pm
The OPP are investigating an Ottawa city councillor for misconduct, a spokesperson has confirmed.
The OPP are investigating an Ottawa city councillor for misconduct, a spokesperson has confirmed. Global News

An Orillia, Ont., woman has been charged with impaired driving after her car got stuck in a ditch on Highway 400 on Wednesday night, OPP say.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say an officer was travelling on Highway 400 in Severn, Ont., and came across people who had stopped on the highway to help a driver.

Read more: OPP search for 32-year-old federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant

The person’s vehicle travelled 200 metres into a snowy ditch and got stuck, police say.

The officer spoke with the driver, who was still in the car, and noticed strong signs of alcohol impairment.

Police say the officer arrested the driver and sent her to the detachment for breath samples.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Wanted federal offender known to frequent Toronto, Kingston, Thunder Bay

Maggie Watson, 33, from Orillia, was subsequently charged with two counts of impaired operation and one count of open liquor.

Watson’s licence was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

Watson was released from police custody to appear before Midland court in December.

Click to play video 'Stouffville woman speaks publicly about losing father to impaired driving' Stouffville woman speaks publicly about losing father to impaired driving
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOrilliaHighway 400Southern Georgian Bay OPPSevern newsHighway 400 SevernSevern crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers