Orillia, Ont., woman charged with impaired driving after car gets stuck in ditch

An Orillia, Ont., woman has been charged with impaired driving after her car got stuck in a ditch on Highway 400 on Wednesday night, OPP say.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say an officer was travelling on Highway 400 in Severn, Ont., and came across people who had stopped on the highway to help a driver.

The person’s vehicle travelled 200 metres into a snowy ditch and got stuck, police say.

The officer spoke with the driver, who was still in the car, and noticed strong signs of alcohol impairment.

Police say the officer arrested the driver and sent her to the detachment for breath samples.

Maggie Watson, 33, from Orillia, was subsequently charged with two counts of impaired operation and one count of open liquor.

Watson’s licence was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

Watson was released from police custody to appear before Midland court in December.