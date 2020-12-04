Winnipeg veteran recognized with honourary street naming

Send this page to someone via email

A street in Winnipeg’s St. James area is set for an honourary renaming in recognition of one of the city’s Second World War veterans.

Fidler Avenue is receiving the designation as Honourary Herb Chanin Way on Friday afternoon from area Coun. Scott Gillingham. It’s in honour of Chanin, originally from Stonewall, Man., who served in the North Atlantic during the war.

After the war, Chanin attended university in Toronto, then moved back to Manitoba and raised a family in the St. James house he still lives in today.

“Herb Chanin deserves to be honoured for his service to Canada and for defending the values of freedom and democracy during World War II,’” said Gillingham.

“Though Mr. Chanin’s military career ended decades ago, our community’s appreciation for his sacrifice and service remains strong.

“Naming Fidler Avenue ‘Honourary Herb Chanin Way’ is an expression of our gratitude for all that Mr. Chanin has done. Mr. Chanin represents the values and actions of his entire generation of veterans.”

New sign toppers will be installed at the corner of Fidler Avenue and Mount Royal Road.

