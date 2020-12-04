Waterloo police investigate after woman’s body found in downtown Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

A woman’s body was found near the intersection of Victoria and Weber streets in downtown Kitchener on Friday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police are warning the public to expect an increased police presence in the area throughout the day.

“Investigators are trying to determine the possible cause of death and whether or not the death is suspicious or not,” police spokesperson Cherri Greeno told Global News.

More to follow…

Advertisement