Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Waterloo police investigate after woman’s body found in downtown Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 4, 2020 10:59 am
Waterloo Regional Police say a woman's body has been found in downtown Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police say a woman's body has been found in downtown Kitchener. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

A woman’s body was found near the intersection of Victoria and Weber streets in downtown Kitchener on Friday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police are warning the public to expect an increased police presence in the area throughout the day.

Trending Stories

Read more: Kitchener man arrested after stolen vehicle found in Grand River, police say

“Investigators are trying to determine the possible cause of death and whether or not the death is suspicious or not,” police spokesperson Cherri Greeno told Global News.

More to follow…

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceKitchener newsWaterloo newsVictoria Street KitchenerWeber street kitchenerBody found weber Victoria kitchenerKitchener weber Victoria body foundWOmans body found kitchener
Flyers
More weekly flyers