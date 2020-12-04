Christmas Tree of Hope lighting in downtown Hamilton goes virtual this year

Send this page to someone via email

The giving season is underway in Hamilton, and COVID-19 has highlighted the need to help the most vulnerable in our community.

On Friday evening, the Christmas Tree of Hope will be lit in Gore Park, which will also kick off the fundraising efforts for the Children’s Fund to support children in need in our community.

Jeff Storey, program director for Global News Radio 900 CHML and president of the Children’s Fund, says the pandemic has forced everyone to find creative solutions to regular traditions, and the tree lighting is no exception.

“There’s still going to be a tree lighting,” Storey said. “It’s going to be virtual, of course, and if you go to the CHML Facebook page, you’ll be able to see the tree lighting like we’ve done every year since 1976.”

The tree lighting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on 900 CHML’s Facebook page and will feature musical performances from artists like Terra Lightfoot, Tomi Swick, and LuckyStickz.

CHML is also doing a 14-hour radiothon with its talk show hosts and news personalities from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday to raise money and gather toys for organizations that help the most vulnerable children in Hamilton and the surrounding area.

“The need in Hamilton is great this year, and greater than in past years,” Storey said. “We at CHML are going to try to do our best all day Friday to raise money and toys for underprivileged families in our community.”

This year’s goal is to surpass $6 million raised since the Children’s Fund began 44 years ago.

To donate, text DONATE to 30333 or call 905-521-2312.

Residents who wish to donate a new or unwrapped toy to the Children’s Fund can stop by the Downtown Hamilton Business Improvement Area (BIA) office at 20 Hughson St. S.

Charities that benefit from the Children’s Fund include Good Shepherd Centres, YMCA, Mission Services, Interval House, St. Matthews House, Neighbour to Neighbour, and Big Brothers and Sisters, among others.