Promised funding to thwart cutbacks at Princeton care home hasn’t materialized; families renew appeal

Send this page to someone via email

Lana Letts says her elderly mother’s health is deteriorating, in part, due to the stress of looming cutbacks at her assisted living care facility in Princeton, B.C.

“She is very troubled by it. Her health has declined since all of this started going down,” Letts said of her mother, Donna Donald.

“She is elderly, so the worry affects her mental and physical health.”

Donald is one of approximately 20 low-income seniors who have been informed by the society that owns and operates the facility that it can no longer afford to subsidize hospitality costs.

That means meals, housekeeping, laundry and security services are on the chopping block.

Story continues below advertisement

“Very, very upset about it. I think it is really sad that our elderly are just kind of being shoved aside,” Letts said.

2:21 Princeton care home cutbacks Princeton care home cutbacks – Oct 29, 2020

The Princeton and District Community Services Society (PDCSS) said it’s facing a financial crunch for numerous reasons, including staff unionizing and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cost-cutting measures were implemented and modest fee increases imposed, but the non-profit’s board president, Allan McGowan, said the organization is still facing cost pressures.

“In spite of these efforts, it became evident that there was insufficient funding to cover the costs of providing the required level of housing, hospitality, and care services required to operate as a true assisted living facility,” McGowan said.

“PDCSS has been attempting to rectify the funding shortfalls for years.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Okanagan woman questions delay in trying to visit lonely parent in care home

Many of the seniors can’t live independently and some residents are disabled.

Political promises were made on the campaign trail during B.C.’s general election in October about a boost in provincial funding following a community outcry.

“After the election, things lost a lot of momentum and the situation was, we need to have clarification, we were drawing ourselves into a corner,” McGowan said.

A December 15 deadline is looming, and the society has yet to receive additional funding.

1:46 Questions around brand-new, empty affordable housing buildings in Keremeos Questions around brand-new, empty affordable housing buildings in Keremeos – Oct 29, 2020

Families are renewing calls for the province to step in.

“I just wish that they could take care of the seniors like they said they were going to in the election and step up,” said Dale Sunderland, whose 96-year-old mother lives at the facility.

Story continues below advertisement

“We don’t have Meals on Wheels, so people that are alone, without family, what are they going to do to eat? It is just very troubling,” added Letts.

Newly minted Boundary-Similkameen NDP MLA Roly Russell said the looming service reductions at the care home are the most urgent and critical issues facing the riding currently.

“It’s concerning to me. It’s not the time of year we want to have a challenge like this. We made a commitment a couple of months ago to make sure there wouldn’t be a service disruption, so I’m trying hard and very sincerely hoping that we can get this resolved.”

Russell said the dust is settling since the election and he’s “cautiously optimistic” the funding shortfall will be rectified.

1:51 Seniors tower proposal in Kelowna Seniors tower proposal in Kelowna – Nov 6, 2020

“The holdup is tied to the challenge in terms of delivery of some of those hospitality services. And it seems that the target right now is if we could find an opportunity to support meals for the near-term, that would make a world of difference, so that is where my energy is being dedicated,” Russell said.

Story continues below advertisement

The society said BC Housing supports PDCSS with regard to the shelter portion and Interior Health funds home support services, but neither agency is contractually obligated to fund hospitality services.

BC Housing and Interior Health have not returned requests for comment.