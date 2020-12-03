Kelowna lawyer under investigation for alleged professional misconduct

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna lawyer is facing serious allegations of possible professional misconduct.

The Law Society of BC has issued Paule Seeger (who also goes by Paule Moore) a citation that is expected to be considered at a discipline hearing.

Seeger is accused of misappropriating or improperly withdrawing client trust funds on several occasions.

She allegedly charged legal fees when she had “not rendered any or sufficient legal services to justify the withdrawal,” according to the citation.

One of the allegations suggests that she took more money out of the trust fund than a client had deposited.

Story continues below advertisement

Seeger allegedly improperly withdrew money from the trust fund “by either withdrawing funds from trust for disbursements that had not been incurred, or by not billing for disbursements accurately,” the citation reads.

The lawyer is also accused of billing clients for legal services at her hourly rate when the work had been completed by an articled student who was paid less.

Read more: Penticton family hopes Grinch who took their Grinch will bring him back

Seeger could not be reached for comment.

The allegations have not been proven.

2:20 Sentencing wraps in assault case tied to alleged RCMP misconduct Sentencing wraps in assault case tied to alleged RCMP misconduct – Nov 18, 2020

Advertisement