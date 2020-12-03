London woman’s petition gets 35,000 signatures to get a 988 suicide help line in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., woman’s petition to shorten the suicide prevention hotline number in Canada to 988 is gaining support across Canada.

A similar initiative will be in place in the United States in 2022, with people able to dial 988 when they are experiencing a mental health emergency.

The petition started by 19-year-old Madi Muggridge has garnered over 35,000 signatures on change.org and also the support of a B.C. MP.

Muggridge said when someone is experiencing a mental health crisis, it can be hard to remember a 10-digit number.

Initially inspired by what she heard was happening in the United States, Muggridge was reminded of her own experience reaching out for mental health supports when she was 13 years old.

She said she reached out to a mental health hotline online and waited for two hours with no one answering.

“I got pretty desperate after not reaching them, but I had a pretty good support system, and my family was able to reach out and get me help, but I just know not everyone always has that support system,” Muggridge said.

“I worry about other people that don’t have that support system and are looking for someone to reach out to and are maybe not always able to reach someone.”

She hopes that in the future, the initiative can grow to also eventually send out support workers on mental health calls when people call but said shortening the number is a good start.

Her campaign has caught the attention of Cariboo—Prince George Conservative MP Todd Doherty.

Because a change.org petition cannot be presented in the House of Commons, Doherty said he worked with Muggridge to create a petition that can be tabled in the House of Commons.

“Now, more than ever, the mental health of Canadians is being tested throughout this pandemic. We’ve seen anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts and feelings increase across Canada. Our First Nations communities continue to battle a worsening suicide epidemic,” Doherty said.

Doherty said that Canada’s suicide prevention hotline has dealt with a call volume increase of 200 per cent and added that in his home province of British Columbia, local hotlines have been overwhelmed, leading to longer wait times for Canadians in crisis.

“Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline in Canada is a standard 10-digit number; in my view, this is an unnecessary barrier. When minutes count, a simple, easy-to-remember three-digit number could make the difference between a life saved and a life lost.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Learn more about how to help someone in crisis here.