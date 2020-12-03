Havelock Metal donating, installing roof for new Peterborough animal care centre

A Havelock roofing company is offering to donate and install a metal roof for the Peterborough Humane Society’s new animal care centre project.

Fundraising efforts continue for the $10.3-million centre to be built on 20 acres of land on Technology Drive in the city’s east end. The facility would replace the aging and cramped animal shelter on Lansdowne Street East and include an adoptions centre and spay and neuter clinic as well as a provincial dog rehabilitation centre and offices.

On Thursday, the humane society announced that Havelock Metal Co. will provide the roofing for the centre. Company president Todd Lawson said supporting the project was an easy decision.

“We are always on the lookout for opportunities where we can help building projects taking place within our community,” he said. “Being able to combine our love of animals with our ability to provide a safe, durable roof on a facility that will be integral to animal wellness in our community was a no-brainer.”

In recognition of the company’s support, a dog adoption kennel at the new centre will bear the Havelock Metal name, the humane society said.

The new centre will include kennels in pods of four, designed to aid in noise and stress reduction. They’ll be larger than the current kennels and, with sliding doors, be adapted to double in size, the humane society says.

Design of the kennels for the new animal care care in Peterborough.The animal care centre will also offer space for a community hub and allow for expansion of the shelter’s outreach, education and advocacy programs including future youth programming and educational partnerships with Fleming College and Trent University, the humane society notes.

A construction start date for the project has yet to be announced.

