Pierrefonds to allow ‘tempos’ for non-residential buildings on a temporary basis

The borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro will allow winter snow shelters to be installed outside non-residential buildings on a temporary basis.

Snow shelters — or tempos, as they are commonly known — can be seen popping up outside schools, grocery stores and daycares across the West Island territory.

The borough has granted special permission to allow the structures to be in place for the winter season.

“We’re living extraordinary times. We are helping institutions by allowing them to provide a safe environment while people wait outside,” Pierrefonds mayor Jim Beis said.

According to the borough bylaw, only residential homes are permitted to have the structures.

The bylaw has been in place for serval year, Beis said.

“We are tolerating this but we are also making sure they follow the rules and safety procedures.” Tweet This

The borough did not amend the bylaw because, according to Beis, the process would have taken too long, even lasting into the spring.

“People need it now during the winter.” Tweet This

With the city and the borough still under emergency measures, Beis says it is an action that can be taken during this exceptional time.

Businesses and schools will have to request permission from the borough to install their tempo.

Charles-Perrault Elementary recently put up two outside their front entrances.

The plastic tunnels provide shelter from the elements while children are screened before entering the building.

Beis stresses the structures will only be allowed to be in place for the winter of this year.

They will have to be taken down in the spring.

The deadline is April 15.

