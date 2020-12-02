Menu

Comments

Health

Visitation restricted at acute care facilities in Regina due to ‘escalating’ COVID-19 activity

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted December 2, 2020 6:34 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Saskatchewan’s top doctor says holidays are time to get COVID-19 numbers down, cautions rebound possible' Coronavirus: Saskatchewan’s top doctor says holidays are time to get COVID-19 numbers down, cautions rebound possible
WATCH: Saskatchewan's chief medical officer Dr. Saqib Shahab on Wednesday stressed that the upcoming December holidays are a time where people could help to bring the COVID-19 numbers down, but cautioned people’s desire to gather with loved ones during the holidays should be balanced out by acknowledging the possibility for a rebound of coronavirus cases in January.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is limiting visitation at its Regina facilities due to “escalating COVID-19 activity” in the area.

Starting Thursday, family presence and visitation is limited to compassionate care reasons only in all acute care facilities.

The restrictions will be in effect for at least 14 days, at which time they will be reassessed.

Read more: 4 COVID-19-related deaths reported at Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon

“The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly,” the SHA said in a press release.

“These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe.”

Compassionate care reasons may include family or support persons during end-of-life care, major surgery, intensive care/critical care, maternal/pediatrics, long-term care residents whose quality of life or care needs are unmet, or those inpatients and outpatients with specific challenges.

This is the second time within a month the province has reduced visitation within Regina.

Read more: Coronavirus vaccine won’t be mandatory, Saskatchewan health minister says

Visitor restrictions are already in place at personal care homes in Regina after the province went to Level 2 visitation last month for care homes province-wide.

As of Wednesday, there are 864 active cases of COVID-19 in Regina.

Recent Government of Saskatchewan modelling shows the Regina area is averaging 71 new cases a day, with 26 out of 100,000 people having the virus.

Click to play video 'SHA adds new staffing measures to combat rising COVID-19 hospitalizations' SHA adds new staffing measures to combat rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
SHA adds new staffing measures to combat rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus canadaSaskatchewan CoronavirusSaskatchewan NewsSaskatchewan Health AuthorityVisitationhealth facilities visitationrestricted visitation
