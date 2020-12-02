Visitation restricted at acute care facilities in Regina due to ‘escalating’ COVID-19 activity

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is limiting visitation at its Regina facilities due to “escalating COVID-19 activity” in the area.

Starting Thursday, family presence and visitation is limited to compassionate care reasons only in all acute care facilities.

The restrictions will be in effect for at least 14 days, at which time they will be reassessed.

“The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly,” the SHA said in a press release.

“These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe.”

Compassionate care reasons may include family or support persons during end-of-life care, major surgery, intensive care/critical care, maternal/pediatrics, long-term care residents whose quality of life or care needs are unmet, or those inpatients and outpatients with specific challenges.

This is the second time within a month the province has reduced visitation within Regina.

Visitor restrictions are already in place at personal care homes in Regina after the province went to Level 2 visitation last month for care homes province-wide.

As of Wednesday, there are 864 active cases of COVID-19 in Regina.

Recent Government of Saskatchewan modelling shows the Regina area is averaging 71 new cases a day, with 26 out of 100,000 people having the virus.

