Body found after fire at makeshift camp in west Edmonton

A person was found dead Tuesday night following a fire at a makeshift camp in west Edmonton.

Just before 11 p.m., Edmonton fire crews received a call from a person driving in the area of 165 Street and 116 Avenue who spotted a number of trees on fire in the area.

Within minutes, firefighters arrived on scene to find a fire at a makeshift camp within the trees.

“It was a challenge to enter the area given the location,” Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson Brittany Lewchuk said Wednesday morning.

One person was found dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

“Our thoughts are with the individual and anyone who may have known them,” Lewchuk said.

Edmonton police said it’s not yet known if the death is suspicious. The nature of the person’s death remains “undetermined” pending an autopsy, Edmonton police said Wednesday. The medical examiner also attended the scene.