Peterborough County dog owners charged in separate attacks on neighbours’ pets: OPP

Two dog owners in Peterborough County face charges in separate incidents in which pets attacked and injured a neighbour’s dog.

According to Peterborough County OPP, in one incident on Oct. 31, officers responded to an animal complaint on Kinsale Road in Selwyn Township. The complainant reported that their pet dog suffered serious injuries after being attacked by another dog.

On Nov. 27, officers attended a residence on Moodie Drive in Douro-Dummer Township after the complainant reported that their two dogs were attacked and injured by a neighbour’s two dogs. The complainant’s dogs suffered serious injuries that require ongoing medical attention, OPP said.

On Wednesday, OPP said both owners of the attacking dogs have been charged under the Dog Owners’ Liability Act. The individuals are scheduled to make separate appearances in court in Peterborough in March 2021.

No names were released.

OPP note that according to the act, the owner of a dog must “exercise reasonable precautions” to prevent it from biting or attacking a person or domestic animal, or behaving in a manner that poses a menace to the safety of persons or domestic animals.

“It is important to be in control of your dog at all times,” OPP stated Wednesday.

