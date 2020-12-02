Montreal police launch command post, go door to door after series of shootings

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are going door to door and launching a command post in the northeastern end of the city following a series of shootings in the area.

Investigators are looking at three shootings in Rivière-des-Prairies and another in Montreal North that occurred over the weekend. Four people were injured, according to police.

The command post will be set up on Wednesday starting at 12 p.m. at the intersection of Armand-Bombardier and Perras boulevards. A second will take place Thursday afternoon at the corner of Rivière-des-Prairies and Perras boulevards.

READ MORE: Three injured in series of shootings in Montreal’s north end

Under the plan, police officers will be speaking to residents in the area by going door to door.

They are hoping to speak with anyone who may have any information about the recent spate of gun violence in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

The force says it is also hoping to reassure the population by increasing patrols in the area.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call 911 or visit their local police station. It is also possible to communicate anonymously and confidentially by calling Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133.

— With files from the Canadian Press