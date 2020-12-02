Menu

Canada

London firefighters rescue man, small dog from townhouse fire

By Natalie Lovie 980 CFPL
Posted December 2, 2020 8:14 am
Jaclyn Carbone / 980 CFPL

Local firefighters saved the life of a man and his small dog after a house fire in south London.

The blaze broke out inside a townhouse on Southdale Road West at around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

One man who lives in the townhouse was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, and a small dog was resuscitated at the scene.

Read more: Woman dies, 2 children in critical condition after London, Ont., townhouse fire

Firefighters performed CPR and administered oxygen to the dog, who is expected to make a full recovery.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, and the damage is pegged at $150,000.

