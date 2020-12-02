London firefighters rescue man, small dog from townhouse fire

Send this page to someone via email

Local firefighters saved the life of a man and his small dog after a house fire in south London.

The blaze broke out inside a townhouse on Southdale Road West at around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Incident update 2: fire under control at this time. Firefighters have resuscitated the dog and he is expected to survive. One male transported to hospital by @MLPS911 Fire Investigator has been requested. Ventilation & overhaul underway. #ldnont @lpsmediaoffice pic.twitter.com/pe1yyKtLK1 — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) December 1, 2020

One man who lives in the townhouse was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, and a small dog was resuscitated at the scene.

Firefighters performed CPR and administered oxygen to the dog, who is expected to make a full recovery.

Active incident final update: Southdale Rd 100 block – Our fire investigators are on scene to determine origin & cause. Initial damage estimate $150,000. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/pRgqyA3a3T — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) December 1, 2020

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, and the damage is pegged at $150,000.