London firefighters rescue man, small dog from townhouse fire

Local firefighters saved the life of a man and his small dog after a house fire in south London.
The blaze broke out inside a townhouse on Southdale Road West at around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
One man who lives in the townhouse was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, and a small dog was resuscitated at the scene.
Firefighters performed CPR and administered oxygen to the dog, who is expected to make a full recovery.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, and the damage is pegged at $150,000.
