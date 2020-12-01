Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

World

U.S. Justice Department investigating possible Trump pardon bribing scheme

By Jan Wolfe Reuters
Posted December 1, 2020 7:20 pm
An American flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Federal officials have intercepted an envelope addressed to the White House that contained the poison ricin. That's according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky).
An American flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Federal officials have intercepted an envelope addressed to the White House that contained the poison ricin. That's according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Patrick Semansky / The Associated Press

Dec 1 (Reuters) — The U.S. Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funneling money to the White House in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court documents unsealed in federal court.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell on Tuesday released a heavily redacted order that described what she called a “bribery-for-pardon” investigation.

Read more: Trump pardons Alice Johnson, woman who received life sentence for drug offences

About half of the 18-page document was blacked out, with the publicly available version providing few details of the alleged scheme, and naming none of the people potentially involved.

According to the order unsealed by Howell, federal prosecutors in Washington said they had obtained evidence of a bribery scheme in which someone “would offer a substantial political contribution in exchange for a presidential pardon or reprieve of sentence.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Justice Department had to ask Howell’s permission to view certain electronic communications between a lawyer and clients, who were not identified. Howell granted the request in August, saying attorney-client privilege did not apply in that instance.

Prosecutors had said they planned to “confront” three unnamed individuals with the communications and finish their investigation.

Read more: Trump pardons former national security adviser Michael Flynn

Presidents enjoy wide latitude under the U.S. Constitution in pardoning people convicted of federal crimes. President Donald Trump last week pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

That was the first of what is expected to be a string of pardons in Trump’s final weeks in the White House. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Scott Malone)

© 2020 Reuters
Us ElectionTrump PardonsTrump pardon briberyTrump pardon bribery schemeTrump pardon electionsTrump white house bribery schemeWhite house bribery scheme
