Community raises money for victim of Regina home invasion

Regina resident Calvin Williams lives with a disability and uses a wheelchair, and about two weeks ago he was victim of a home invasion.

Leading up to the event, he was eating breakfast and getting ready for work when he heard a knock at the door.

“I ignored it for a while then I heard it again so I opened the door because I thought it was homecare,” Williams said.

He said that’s when a man barged in and started rummaging through his stuff.

“He was looking at my shoes, looking at my chains all my necklaces, he was looking at my hats,” Williams said.

By the time the man left, Williams said he made off with several items including gold chains, an Apple Watch and a Chicago Bulls hat.

“I’m getting over it, but unfortunately the emotional part … I’ll never get over,” Williams said.

However, there is a silver lining in William’s story. Allie Mohrbutter is a manager at the South Saskatchewan Independent Living Centre and works with William.

She started an online fundraiser with a goal of $250 to replace the apple watch, which she said gave Williams a sense of independence. It didn’t take long before the community raised more than $3,000.

“I’m supposed to be his mentor and really, he’s kind of my mentor. I’ve learned a lot from him,” Mohrbutter said.

“God really paid him back double for his trouble with the outpouring of support from the people in Regina … he works at Walmart as a greeter and everybody loves him.”

Regina police said they were able to identify a suspect in the home invasion, but the suspect later died.

As for Williams, he said through it all, he’s learned if you need help just ask.

“I would like to say thank you for everything they did for me.”

