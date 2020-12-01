New Brunswick to provide update on COVID-19 on Tuesday

New Brunswick health officials are expected to provide a provincial update on coronavirus on Tuesday.
Chief of health Dr. Jennifer Russell will be joined by Premier Blaine Higgs at 2:30 p.m.
The briefing will be livestreamed on Global News.
Positive case of COVID-19 reported at a high school in Moncton
New Brunswick reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 120.
The province said in a Monday release that an outbreak at a Dieppe adult care facility is officially over, after only one person tested positive for the virus.
It also said a new case of COVID-19 was detected at a Moncton high school.
As of Monday, the Saint John, Fredericton and Moncton regions remain in the orange phase of COVID-19 recovery.
— More to come
