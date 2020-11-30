Upbound Claremont Access and new Keddy Access Trail opens Friday

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Hamilton says the upbound lanes of the Claremont Access, and the new Keddy Access Trail, will open on Friday afternoon.

The upbound lanes of the heavily-used mountain access have been closed since July when crews began a project to resurface the road and it now includes the new Keddy Access Trail, a multi-use trail network with connections at four locations.

“The completion of this project will expand travel options among residents and will provide much-needed connectivity between the lower city and mountain,” said Mayor Fred Eisenberger.

“The new Keddy Access Trail is an important initiative for cyclists and pedestrians and a wonderful tribute to Jay Keddy. Thank you to City staff for ensuring this project was completed safely and to our community members for your patience during this time.”

The City says gates to the Keddy Access Trail will be closed until Friday afternoon, and pedestrians and cyclists are asked to refrain from using it until all signage, pavement markings and other safety measures have been fully installed.

The Keddy Access Trail spans between Hunter and West 5th streets, with side connections at West Avenue (near Wellington Street), St. Joseph’s Drive, the north and south sides of Arkledun Avenue/Jolley Cut, and Tanner Street through Southam Park.

Beginning on Friday afternoon, the City of Hamilton will officially reopen the upbound lanes of the Claremont Access and open the new Keddy Access Trail! Release>>https://t.co/gSLXzkl9hZ #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/NVYRJeR86K — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) November 30, 2020

The downbound lanes of the Claremont Access will be resurfaced as part of a future project.

The Keddy Trail is named after Jay Keddy, a teacher who was struck and killed while cycling up the Claremont Access in December 2015.

“Jay Keddy was a family man, a teacher, a contributor to our great city and a well-liked individual in our community,” said City of Hamilton Councillor Terry Whitehead, Ward 14.

“We lost a great citizen, friend and family member and it is unfortunate Jay is no longer with us. As an avid cyclist, it is fitting to have one of the City’s major bike lane accesses named after Mr. Keddy.

“We are proud to commemorate Jay’s legacy and spirit through this project.”

