‘Significant’ snowfall expected over the next few days in Barrie area

Between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow is expected to hit the Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale area in what’s predicted to be a “significant” snowfall starting Monday and into Wednesday, Environment Canada says.

Precipitation is expected to begin Monday morning as rain or snow and to change into snow on Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada says 10 to 20 cm of snow is possible by Tuesday morning, and locally higher amounts of 30 centimetres are possible over higher terrain.

“The City of Barrie will be on the lower side of amounts with 10 to 15 centimetres possible by Tuesday morning,” the federal weather agency says.

“Additional snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are a possibility Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Another 20 cm possible for higher terrain.”

Winds blowing at nearly 70 km/h are also possible Monday night and Tuesday, particularly near Lake Huron or Georgian Bay.

The snowfall is a result of a strengthening low-pressure system expected to move through eastern Ontario into Quebec Tuesday into Wednesday.