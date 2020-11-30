Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa police charge man, 37, in alleged sex assault on minors

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted November 30, 2020 10:34 am
A 37-year-old man has been charged for sex offences related to incidents on Nov. 27, 2020, Ottawa police said.
A 37-year-old man has been charged for sex offences related to incidents on Nov. 27, 2020, Ottawa police said. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police say a man is facing multiple charges, including sexual assault on a child, related to an incident in the city’s west end last week.

Investigators said Sunday the incidents took place in the early evening of Nov. 27. Two teenage girls were involved, police said.

Read more: Police release sketch of suspect in attempted child abduction

Yassin Farrah, 37, of no fixed address, is charged with sexual assault on a child under 16 with a weapon; two counts of forcible confinement; robbery with a weapon; and three counts of uttering threats to cause death, according to a police statement.

Trending Stories

Investigators with the sexual assault and child abuse unit are concerned there might be more victims.

Anyone with more information related to the suspect’s whereabouts since Nov. 1 is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944 or via email at mcm@ottawapolice.ca.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Lethbridge man moves forward with sentencing in sex assault involving 13-year-old girl' Lethbridge man moves forward with sentencing in sex assault involving 13-year-old girl
Lethbridge man moves forward with sentencing in sex assault involving 13-year-old girl
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa PoliceOttawa crimeOttawa sex assaultOttawa sex offenderOttawa sex crimes
Flyers
More weekly flyers