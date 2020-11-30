Ottawa police charge man, 37, in alleged sex assault on minors

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police say a man is facing multiple charges, including sexual assault on a child, related to an incident in the city’s west end last week.

Investigators said Sunday the incidents took place in the early evening of Nov. 27. Two teenage girls were involved, police said.

Yassin Farrah, 37, of no fixed address, is charged with sexual assault on a child under 16 with a weapon; two counts of forcible confinement; robbery with a weapon; and three counts of uttering threats to cause death, according to a police statement.

Investigators with the sexual assault and child abuse unit are concerned there might be more victims.

Anyone with more information related to the suspect’s whereabouts since Nov. 1 is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944 or via email at mcm@ottawapolice.ca.

