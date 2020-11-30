Multi-day snowfall expected for northern Kawartha Lakes, southern Haliburton County

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of the northern part of the City of Kawartha Lakes and north.

Beginning Monday and continuing until Wednesday, about 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is possible for the Fenelon Falls, Balsam Lake Park and northern City of Kawartha Lakes as well as Haliburton and Minden areas.

Ten to 20 cm is expected in the Bancroft area, Environment Canada projects.

Rainfall up to 30 to 40 mm is expected south in Peterborough and Peterborough County.

A tricky system here for the region. So far looks like things will start as rain for Peterborough, before becoming a mix of wet snow tonight. Special Weather Statement has ended for PTBO (for now), but continues for Lindsay, Fenelon Falls, Haliburton & Bancroft. — Caley Bedore (@caleybedore) November 30, 2020

Precipitation is expected to begin Monday morning as rain or snow and change to snow in the evening. Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are possible by Tuesday morning.

Additional snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are a possibility Tuesday through Wednesday for the Kawarthas and southern Haliburton County.

“This snowfall is a result of a strengthening low-pressure system expected to move through eastern Ontario into Quebec Tuesday into Wednesday,” Environment Canada’s statement reads.

“Precipitation associated with this low-pressure system is expected to move east of the area by Wednesday night.”