Comments

Weather

Multi-day snowfall expected for northern Kawartha Lakes, southern Haliburton County

By Greg Davis Global News
Up to 25 cm of snow could fall over the next few days in the northern Kawartha Lakes and southern Haliburton County.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of the northern part of the City of Kawartha Lakes and north.

Beginning Monday and continuing until Wednesday, about 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is possible for the Fenelon Falls, Balsam Lake Park and northern City of Kawartha Lakes as well as Haliburton and Minden areas.

Read more: 2020-2021 winter forecast: Here’s what weather Canadians can expect coast to coast to coast

Ten to 20 cm is expected in the Bancroft area, Environment Canada projects.

Rainfall up to 30 to 40 mm is expected south in Peterborough and Peterborough County.

Precipitation is expected to begin Monday morning as rain or snow and change to snow in the evening. Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are possible by Tuesday morning.

Additional snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are a possibility Tuesday through Wednesday for the Kawarthas and southern Haliburton County.

“This snowfall is a result of a strengthening low-pressure system expected to move through eastern Ontario into Quebec Tuesday into Wednesday,” Environment Canada’s statement reads.

“Precipitation associated with this low-pressure system is expected to move east of the area by Wednesday night.”

