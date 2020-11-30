Driver critically injured in 16 Avenue rollover: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say one person was seriously injured in a rollover on 16 Avenue on Sunday night.

Emergency crews responded to 16 Avenue Northeast near 36 Street Northeast at around 11 p.m.

Police said the driver was eastbound when he apparently lost control of the vehicle, causing it to cross over the median and roll several times before catching fire.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle and was taken to hospital in critical condition, a police news release stated.

The crash caused a section of 16 Avenue to be closed between 19 Street Northeast and 52 Street Northeast while police investigated.

