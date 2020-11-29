Pope leads mass with new cardinals, urges people to find good even amid coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Pope Francis is encouraging people to try to take away something good “even from the difficult situation that the pandemic forces on us.”

Addressing faithful gathered a safe distance apart in vast St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, Francis offered these suggestions: “greater sobriety, discrete and respectful attention to neighbors who might be in need, some moments of prayer in the family with simplicity.”

Francis said that “these three things will help us a lot.” During the COVID-19 pandemic, the pontiff has often highlighted the economic and social suffering of many.

