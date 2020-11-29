Menu

Weather

Special weather statement calls for ‘significant’ winter storm in London, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted November 29, 2020 8:17 am
Strong winds gusting near 70 km/h are also possible Monday night and Tuesday near Lake Huron, according to Environment Canada.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

Londoners can expect to kick off the festive month of December with snow.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement about a “significant winter storm” that is expected to hit the region from Monday into Wednesday.

Meteorologists say we can expect between five and 10 cm of snow by Tuesday, possibly as much as 15 cm.

Rain is expected to begin Monday morning, and it may be mixed with snow at times.

Read more: Looking for winter activities during COVID-19? Here’s what you should know

Strong winds gusting near 70 km/h are also possible Monday night and Tuesday near Lake Huron.

Difficult travel conditions are expected, such as snowy and icy roads, particularly Monday night into Tuesday.

According to Environment Canada, the high Monday is expected to be 3 C with a low of -1 C. Tuesday is set to see a high of 2 C and a low of 0 C.

Click to play video 'Medic Minute: Tips to shovel snow safely' Medic Minute: Tips to shovel snow safely
Medic Minute: Tips to shovel snow safely
