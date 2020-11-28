Busy night for Kelowna firefighters, with two separate fires over six-hour span

Send this page to someone via email

It was an eventful night for Kelowna firefighters, with two incidents in a span of six hours.

The first fire happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Friday, with reports of smoke coming from inside a two-storey building along the 3000 block of Appaloosa Road.

The fire department said the building sustained minor fire damage, but there was extensive smoke damage to the upper level.

The lower level contained a single suite, which wasn’t damaged, allowing the tenant to return.

Oily rags left in an open garbage container was deemed to be the fire’s cause. Four fire engines and a rescue truck, plus 18 personnel were on scene.

Then at 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, crews rushed out to a small barn fire along the 2100 block of Begbie Road.

The 12-by-12 foot barn was fully involved when firefighters arrived, with crews quickly extinguishing the fire.

The barn sustained major fire damage, but all the animals inside – six goats, one lamb and one chicken – escaped the blaze.

The fire department said a heat lamp knocked over by the animals sparked the fire.

Two fire engines and a rescue truck, along with 10 personnel, were on scene.

