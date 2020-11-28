Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Busy night for Kelowna firefighters, with two separate fires over six-hour span

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 28, 2020 1:41 pm
The Kelowna Fire Department said two fires happened overnight. The first incident involved a two-storey building at 9:30 p.m., while the second, a barn fire, occurred at 3:20 a.m.
The Kelowna Fire Department said two fires happened overnight. The first incident involved a two-storey building at 9:30 p.m., while the second, a barn fire, occurred at 3:20 a.m. Global News

It was an eventful night for Kelowna firefighters, with two incidents in a span of six hours.

The first fire happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Friday, with reports of smoke coming from inside a two-storey building along the 3000 block of Appaloosa Road.

The fire department said the building sustained minor fire damage, but there was extensive smoke damage to the upper level.

Read more: Kelowna Fire Department welcomes community through virtual open house

The lower level contained a single suite, which wasn’t damaged, allowing the tenant to return.

Oily rags left in an open garbage container was deemed to be the fire’s cause. Four fire engines and a rescue truck, plus 18 personnel were on scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Then at 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, crews rushed out to a small barn fire along the 2100 block of Begbie Road.

The 12-by-12 foot barn was fully involved when firefighters arrived, with crews quickly extinguishing the fire.

Click to play video '“Your whole life’s work up in smoke”: Owners of one of Kelowna’s oldest restaurants react to fire gutting it.' “Your whole life’s work up in smoke”: Owners of one of Kelowna’s oldest restaurants react to fire gutting it.
“Your whole life’s work up in smoke”: Owners of one of Kelowna’s oldest restaurants react to fire gutting it – Oct 7, 2020

The barn sustained major fire damage, but all the animals inside – six goats, one lamb and one chicken – escaped the blaze.

The fire department said a heat lamp knocked over by the animals sparked the fire.

Two fire engines and a rescue truck, along with 10 personnel, were on scene.

Click to play video 'Olympia Taverna Fire' Olympia Taverna Fire
Olympia Taverna Fire – Oct 7, 2020
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganKelowna Fire Departmentbarn fireBuilding Fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers