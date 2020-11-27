Police evacuate Montreal mall after irritant gas deployed inside

Send this page to someone via email

Police say the Galeries d’Anjou mall, located in Montreal’s east end, was evacuated Friday evening after an irritant gas was dispersed inside.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said the gas appears to have been used during an altercation between two groups inside the mall just before 7 p.m.

Bergeron said there were no serious injuries but one person was taken to hospital after experiencing discomfort as a result of the gas.

The mall was evacuated and has since been closed.

Police remain at the scene to investigate the incident.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests made, but Bergeron said investigators will be reviewing surveillance camera footage.

It is not yet known what type of irritant was used during the altercation.

Bergeron said the fire department was called in to help “clean” the air within the shopping centre.

