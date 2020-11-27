Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Serious collision closes section of Glenmore Road in Kelowna: Police

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Police say a serious collision has forced the closure of Glenmore Road in Kelowna between John Hindle Drive and Shanks Road in Lake Country, near Highway 97.
Police say a serious collision has forced the closure of Glenmore Road in Kelowna between John Hindle Drive and Shanks Road in Lake Country, near Highway 97. Global News

Kelowna RCMP say a long section of Glenmore Road is closed because of a serious motor vehicle collision.

The closure, which is affecting traffic in both directions, is between John Hindle Drive and Shanks Road in Lake Country, near Highway 97.

It’s not yet known what caused the accident, but it’s believed to be a collision involving two vehicles, a car and an SUV.

Read more: B.C. woman charged with impaired driving in 2019 crash that killed two teens

Along with police, emergency health services and the Kelowna Fire Department are on scene.

Trending Stories

Police are asking motorists affected by the closure for their patience as emergency crews work to assess and clear the scene while also planning alternate routes.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Boy, 1, dead, man and Kawartha Lakes OPP officer injured following abduction attempt: SIU' Boy, 1, dead, man and Kawartha Lakes OPP officer injured following abduction attempt: SIU
Boy, 1, dead, man and Kawartha Lakes OPP officer injured following abduction attempt: SIU
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanaganTrafficcentral okanaganKelowna RCMPSerious collisionTraffic accidentGlenmore roadJohn Hindle Drive
Flyers
More weekly flyers