Serious collision closes section of Glenmore Road in Kelowna: Police

Kelowna RCMP say a long section of Glenmore Road is closed because of a serious motor vehicle collision.

The closure, which is affecting traffic in both directions, is between John Hindle Drive and Shanks Road in Lake Country, near Highway 97.

It’s not yet known what caused the accident, but it’s believed to be a collision involving two vehicles, a car and an SUV.

Along with police, emergency health services and the Kelowna Fire Department are on scene.

Police are asking motorists affected by the closure for their patience as emergency crews work to assess and clear the scene while also planning alternate routes.

