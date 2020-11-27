St. Lawrence College to continue mostly online classes in winter term

Send this page to someone via email

St. Lawrence College says it will continue to deliver most of its classes virtually in the winter semester due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The college said it expects the same number of students as the fall semester, about 20 to 25 per cent, to be studying on campus during the winter months.

The administration has already started to share Information about how classes will run next year with students and faculty.

The college says it is now also able to accept international students on campus, providing the students undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

As for the plans over the winter break, St. Lawrence College says it’s offering the opportunity for those living in residence to stay over the holidays, especially those who want to minimize travelling due to the pandemic.

Earlier this week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford urged all residents of the province not to travel during the holidays to minimize the spread of the virus, no matter what region.

“This is a process the college has followed for years, and with the pandemic, now will include any students who wish to minimize their travel, or who cannot travel home due to travel restrictions. Any student leaving Canada for the holiday break will be required to comply with the government of Canada’s quarantine requirements upon their return,” the school said.