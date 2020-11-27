Menu

No serious injuries in road rage incident that prompted Millhaven, Ont., emergency alert.: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 27, 2020 11:05 am
OPP say a family dispute and a road rage incident where shots were fired prompted an emergency alert in Millhaven, Ont., Thursday night.
OPP say a family dispute and a road rage incident where shots were fired prompted an emergency alert in Millhaven, Ont., Thursday night. Kraig Krause / Global News

OPP say an emergency alert in Millhaven, Ont., Thursday night was prompted by a road rage incident where a firearm was discharged.

Police say no one was seriously injured in the incident.

According to new information released Friday morning by police, around 5 p.m. Thursday night, OPP responded to a “family dispute” on Bath Road in Loyalist Township. OPP say someone was assaulted and the suspect then fled in a vehicle.

Shortly before 6 p.m., police say they received a call about a road rage incident on Taylor-Kidd Boulevard. The vehicle, which had left the earlier scene, was reportedly seen driving erratically in the area.

OPP say there was an altercation between the suspect and another driver, and shots were fired, but no one was seriously injured. The suspect then fled on foot, police say.

Lennox and Addington OPP, along with the OPP’s tactics and rescue unit, emergency response team and canine unit, searched the area.

An emergency alert was sent out around 7:45 p.m. asking residents to shelter in place due to an armed and dangerous person in Millhaven.

The man was then arrested around 8 p.m. without incident, police say.

Bradley Ryan Smith, 27, of Loyalist Township, has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

OPP say their investigation into the incident is ongoing and are asking anyone who may have been a witness to either of Thursday night’s incidents to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca

