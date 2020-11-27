Money expert picks the best Black Friday deals in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Shopping for the holidays this year will be different but many Black Friday deals are in full swing.

Money expert Barry Choi recently joined The Morning Show to narrow down this year’s best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and the importance of supporting local businesses.

For the electronic junkie, Choi said Best Buy has great deals on TVs, computer accessories, video games and especially laptops in their Microsoft store.

READ MORE: Black Friday shopping in a COVID-19 pandemic: some stores closed, sales move online

“You can get up to $400 off Surface laptops [and] up to $300 off Surface Books,” Choi said.

He added that when you buy directly from the Microsoft Store, tech support is also included as a bonus.

Story continues below advertisement

If you’re looking for more sustainable options, Ikea’s Black Friday event is focusing on environmentally friendly products made with renewable materials that help save water and electricity.

READ MORE: The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Choi also recommends taking advantage of Ikea’s Sell-Back program on gently used products for double the in-store credit value for a limited period of time.

For your everyday home appliance and family needs, Choi said it might be worth it to stop by Walmart Canada for their holiday discounts.

He said one deal that stands out is $100 off the popular Instant Pot with additional deals on other small kitchen appliances like coffee makers and air fryers.

READ MORE: Black Friday and Cyber Monday warning for consumers

While local stores may not always be able to match the deals of big-box retailers, there is still great value in supporting small business owners.

“A lot of provinces and cities are entering lockdown so if you can order online or do curbside pickup, the small shops, small businesses, they need your support right now,” Choi said. Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

He added the best thing about shopping local is that you can find personal gifts that you likely would not get from big retailers.

4:05 Tech ideas for the holidays Tech ideas for the holidays

And while travel is currently limited under health guidelines to essential purposes only, if you want to plan a trip for the future, Air Canada Vacations is offering attractive deals.

Choi said Air Canada Vacations has 40 per cent off sunny destinations to places including the Caribbean, Latin America, Central America, and Hawaii.



He added that you could also book trips within the country using Air Canada Vacations’ COVID-19 travel insurance for an extra layer of protection.

Before travelling, it is advised that you consult health advisories and restrictions in your region.



Story continues below advertisement

For more tips on great Black Friday deals watch the full video above.