Indigenous land occupants in Caledonia appeal injunction

Indigenous people occupying a proposed construction site near Caledonia, Ont., are appealing an order to leave.

In October, a judge granted a development company a permanent injunction against the occupants of a camp known as 1492 Land Back Lane.

One of them, Skyler Williams, was ordered to pay costs of more than $168,000.

The appeal documents argue the court was unfair to Williams and did not properly consider his evidence.

The group maintains a housing development near Six Nations of the Grand River is on unceded Indigenous land.

They want the injunction set aside and say they will stay until that’s decided.

The documents served on lawyers for Foxgate Development Inc., Haldimand County and the attorney generals of Ontario and Canada give notice of the appeal related to the McKenzie Meadows development.

Williams maintains the judge would not allow him to represent himself in court or present constitutional arguments while he and others were deemed in contempt of previous orders to leave the land.

The documents also ask that Williams be given leave to present fresh evidence, and argue the decision on costs against him was exorbitant and plainly wrong.

Police have arrested more than 30 people since the occupation began in July.