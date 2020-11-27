Menu

Canada

Indigenous land occupants in Caledonia appeal injunction

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2020 10:49 am
Click to play video 'OPP commissioner releases video of interaction between officers, protestors near Caledonia' OPP commissioner releases video of interaction between officers, protestors near Caledonia
WATCH ABOVE (Oct. 26): Indigenous protestors and their supporters are questioning a decision made by Ontario’s top cop to release a video showing an alleged attack during an altercation with what appears to be protestors at Six Nations. Morganne Campbell reports – Oct 26, 2020

Indigenous people occupying a proposed construction site near Caledonia, Ont., are appealing an order to leave.

In October, a judge granted a development company a permanent injunction against the occupants of a camp known as 1492 Land Back Lane.

One of them, Skyler Williams, was ordered to pay costs of more than $168,000.

Read more: Returning land defenders, new faces take up familiar fight in Caledonia, Ont.

The appeal documents argue the court was unfair to Williams and did not properly consider his evidence.

The group maintains a housing development near Six Nations of the Grand River is on unceded Indigenous land.

Trending Stories

They want the injunction set aside and say they will stay until that’s decided.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Tensions flare after injunction granted against demonstrators in Ont. Indigenous land dispute

The documents served on lawyers for Foxgate Development Inc., Haldimand County and the attorney generals of Ontario and Canada give notice of the appeal related to the McKenzie Meadows development.

Williams maintains the judge would not allow him to represent himself in court or present constitutional arguments while he and others were deemed in contempt of previous orders to leave the land.

Read more: Six Nations and Caledonia residents clash over land claim dispute

The documents also ask that Williams be given leave to present fresh evidence, and argue the decision on costs against him was exorbitant and plainly wrong.

Police have arrested more than 30 people since the occupation began in July.

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
