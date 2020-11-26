Menu

Crime

Possible assault, mischief charges for anti-masker who allegedly spit on Penticton liquor store employee

By Jules Knox Global News
A woman who refused to wear a mask at a Penticton liquor store, in contravention of a public health order, allegedly spit on an employee and damaged his cellphone.

RCMP said they’re now following up with a woman who allegedly spat on a Penticton liquor store worker after he asked her to put on a mask.

Police said she was identified with the help of the public, although they aren’t releasing her name.

Read more: Dr. Mackie said people supporting anti-health measures rally are ‘rooting for COVID’

The confrontation occurred Saturday afternoon at the Skaha Lake Liquor Store, according to RCMP.

The woman entered the store without a mask in violation of B.C.’s new COVID-19 mandatory mask policy.

Read more: No mandatory masks in B.C. schools despite sweeping new COVID-19 orders

In a Facebook post, the liquor store released surveillance footage of the incident.

The customer allegedly threatened to sue the store’s owner after the employee refused her service, so the employee called his boss.

The employee can be seen passing his cellphone to the woman, so she could speak with the business owner directly.

She then appears to intentionally drop the phone on the ground before leaving the store.

Read more: COVID-19: Alberta is the only province without a mask mandate. What is the impact on public perception?

Police said she could face charges of assault and mischief under $5,000.

The woman also potentially faces a $230 ticket for refusing to wear a mask.

“Our investigator will be following up with her in short order,” Sgt. Jason Bayda said in an email.

–with files from Shelby Thom

