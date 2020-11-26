Menu

Advertisement
Canada

Trouble brewing ahead of start to Nova Scotia fall lobster season: Indigenous leader

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 26, 2020 3:12 pm
Click to play video 'Chief Mike Sack on Global News Morning' Chief Mike Sack on Global News Morning
We check in with Chief Mike Sack from Sipekne’katik First Nation after news they are moving forward with multiple lawsuits against non-Indigenous fishers and federal agencies for alleged damages its harvesters have suffered – Nov 13, 2020

The Indigenous leader at the centre of a dispute over Nova Scotia lobster says the recent seizure of lobster traps in St. Marys Bay by federal officers could lead to trouble on the water next week.

Chief Mike Sack of the Sipekne’katik First Nation says Indigenous fishers who lost traps last weekend and yesterday will replace them by taking the traps of commercial fishers when the fall season opens Monday in southwestern Nova Scotia.

Read more: Sipekne’katik First Nation suspends lobster fishery after endangered whales spotted

Sack says the seizures by Fisheries Department officers have undermined negotiations with Ottawa aimed at establishing a moderate livelihood fishery that will operate outside the federally regulated season.

A spokesman for the fisheries officers said today about 500 traps were pulled from the water last weekend, and he confirmed that some of them were moderate livelihood traps.

Todd Somerville, director of conservation and protection, says the status of the moderate livelihood fishery is still subject to talks with Ottawa, but he made it clear that officers consider the fishery an unlicensed and illegal enterprise.

Click to play video 'Mi’kmaq coalition buys 50% of Clearwater Seafoods in N.S.' Mi’kmaq coalition buys 50% of Clearwater Seafoods in N.S.
Mi’kmaq coalition buys 50% of Clearwater Seafoods in N.S – Nov 10, 2020

The opening of the fall season on Monday is known as Dumping Day, which signals the start of Canada’s largest and most lucrative lobster fishery.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26. 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
