Freezing rain warning issued for central and northern New Brunswick

A freezing rain warning has been issued by Environment Canada Thursday for central and northern New Brunswick.

According to Environment Canada, an extended period of freezing rain is expected.

For central New Brunswick, periods of light freezing rain or rain are expected to develop this afternoon and persist this evening, becoming just rain by midnight.

“The freezing rain, especially over higher terrain, could last several hours,” said Environment Canada in a statement.

According to the weather agency, periods of light snow or freezing rain are expected to develop Thursday afternoon for Northern New Brunswick, then change to light freezing rain or rain this evening.

“Precipitation is expected to change to showers after midnight. In some localities, especially over high terrain, several hours of freezing rain is likely.”

The weather agency said surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”