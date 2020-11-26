Ottawa fire crews douse blaze from outside Baseline apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

A Thursday morning fire in an apartment building on Baseline Road has displaced one occupant and killed a pet in the unit, according to fire crews.

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) received a call shortly after 10 a.m. reporting smoke coming from the bedroom of an apartment on the second floor of 1720 Baseline Rd., a four-storey residential building in the city’s southwest end.

The first arriving vehicle on the scene was positioned to use a roof-mounted nozzle to douse the flames from the outside, according to OFS. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke as they entered the unit to extinguish any remaining flames and ensure no one had been inside.

Occupants of the unit had safely evacuated, save for a dog who died in the fire, crews said.

The fire was declared under control at 10:27 a.m.

One person has been displaced by the damage to the unit.

An Ottawa fire investigator has been dispatched to uncover the origins of the fire.