Canada

Toronto to maintain more outdoor spaces during winter due to coronavirus pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2020 6:14 pm
A Toronto city worker operates a Zamboni on the skating rink outside of Toronto City Hall on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
A Toronto city worker operates a Zamboni on the skating rink outside of Toronto City Hall on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

The City of Toronto will ramp up winter maintenance so residents can spend more time outdoors.

Mayor John Tory says the city wants people to stay active despite COVID-19, even in sub-zero temperatures.

He says residents can spend time in parks alone or with members of their household during the lockdown.

Read more: Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 25

He says there are also 23 toboggan hills, eight new snow loops at golf courses and numerous outdoor ice rinks.

The rinks will have a capacity of 25 people to follow provincial pandemic rules.

The city will also maintain an extra 60 kilometres of paved trails and pathways.

“Much as the pandemic makes things different, we’re committed to giving people more things to do outside safely,” Tory said on Wednesday.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19TorontoJohn ToryCity of TorontoToronto Coronavirustoronto covid-19Toronto WinterToronto Outdoor Spaces
