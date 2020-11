Toronto to maintain more outdoor spaces during winter due to coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto will ramp up winter maintenance so residents can spend more time outdoors.

Mayor John Tory says the city wants people to stay active despite COVID-19, even in sub-zero temperatures.

He says residents can spend time in parks alone or with members of their household during the lockdown.

He says there are also 23 toboggan hills, eight new snow loops at golf courses and numerous outdoor ice rinks.

The rinks will have a capacity of 25 people to follow provincial pandemic rules.

The city will also maintain an extra 60 kilometres of paved trails and pathways.

Story continues below advertisement

“Much as the pandemic makes things different, we’re committed to giving people more things to do outside safely,” Tory said on Wednesday.

0:26 Toronto palliative care patient on homeless spectrum describes greatest fear with health diagnosis Toronto palliative care patient on homeless spectrum describes greatest fear with health diagnosis