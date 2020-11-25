Menu

Crime

3 charged after Kingston-area taxi driver robbed, held at ransom: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 25, 2020 4:30 pm
OPP say a Kingston-area taxi driver was robbed, assaulted and then held at ransom for more money earlier this month.
OPP have charged three people for allegedly holding a Kingston-area taxi driver at ransom earlier this month.

Frontenac OPP say they received a report from a local cab driver on Nov. 14, saying they were threatened, assault and held at ransom by a customer at a home on Battersea Road.

OPP say cash was stolen from the cab driver’s taxi, and then he was taken to another location where more funds were allegedly extorted from a coworker.

The taxi driver was not injured during the incident.

On Monday, OPP  executed a search warrant at a home on Battersea Road, where two people were arrested.

Jamie Edward Smith, 50 of South Frontenac, is facing the following charges:

  • uttering threats cause death or bodily harm
  • uttering threats- damage to property
  • forcible confinement
  • robbery with theft
  • extortion
  • conspiracy to commit an indictable offence
  • two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibition order
Kelly Ann McGlennon, 47 of South Frontenac has been charged with:

  • forcible confinement
  • robbery with theft
  • extortion
  • conspiracy to commit an indictable offence
  • two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibition order

On Wednesday, OPP arrested a third person allegedly involved in the incident, 26-year-old Scott Stephen McCallan of Kingston, who was charged with:

  • forcible confinement
  • robbery with theft
  • extortion
  • conspiracy to commit an indictable offence
  • failure to comply with a probation order
