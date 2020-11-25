3 charged after Kingston-area taxi driver robbed, held at ransom: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP have charged three people for allegedly holding a Kingston-area taxi driver at ransom earlier this month.

Frontenac OPP say they received a report from a local cab driver on Nov. 14, saying they were threatened, assault and held at ransom by a customer at a home on Battersea Road.

OPP say cash was stolen from the cab driver’s taxi, and then he was taken to another location where more funds were allegedly extorted from a coworker.

The taxi driver was not injured during the incident.

On Monday, OPP executed a search warrant at a home on Battersea Road, where two people were arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

The Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating an alleged robbery and extortion incident.

Jamie Edward Smith, 50 of South Frontenac, is facing the following charges:

uttering threats cause death or bodily harm

uttering threats- damage to property

forcible confinement

robbery with theft

extortion

conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibition order

2:01 Victoria taxi driver honoured for helping catch fugitive Victoria taxi driver honoured for helping catch fugitive – Oct 2, 2020

Kelly Ann McGlennon, 47 of South Frontenac has been charged with:

forcible confinement

robbery with theft

extortion

conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibition order

On Wednesday, OPP arrested a third person allegedly involved in the incident, 26-year-old Scott Stephen McCallan of Kingston, who was charged with:

Story continues below advertisement

forcible confinement

robbery with theft

extortion

conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

failure to comply with a probation order