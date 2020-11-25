Menu

La Salle teen killed in rollover on rural Manitoba road, say RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 25, 2020 3:09 pm
RCMP are investigating the fatal rollover.
RCMP are investigating the fatal rollover. Global News

A 17-year-old girl is dead after a rollover between La Salle and Sanford, say Manitoba RCMP.

The single-vehicle incident took place around 9:15 Wednesday morning on Provincial Road 247.

Police said the investigation has determined that the vehicle, an SUV, lost control on the gravel road and rolled into a ditch, then a field adjacent to the roadway.

The driver, from La Salle, who was the only occupant, was pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP continue to investigate, with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist, but said alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor and that the victim was wearing a seatbelt.

