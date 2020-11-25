La Salle teen killed in rollover on rural Manitoba road, say RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 17-year-old girl is dead after a rollover between La Salle and Sanford, say Manitoba RCMP.

The single-vehicle incident took place around 9:15 Wednesday morning on Provincial Road 247.

Police said the investigation has determined that the vehicle, an SUV, lost control on the gravel road and rolled into a ditch, then a field adjacent to the roadway.

The driver, from La Salle, who was the only occupant, was pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP continue to investigate, with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist, but said alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor and that the victim was wearing a seatbelt.

Story continues below advertisement

1:37 Impaired driver sentenced for hitting, killing 15-year-old Winnipeg boy Impaired driver sentenced for hitting, killing 15-year-old Winnipeg boy – Apr 28, 2020