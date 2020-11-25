Missing Quebec woman may be in Manitoba, say RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec woman who has been missing since Sunday may have travelled to Manitoba or another western province, say RCMP.

Heidi Morin, 25, failed to show up for a planned meeting at Maligne Lake in Jasper, Alta., and hasn’t been in touch with family.

Her current whereabouts are unknown, but RCMP said their investigation has determined that Morin had been travelling across the country without a vehicle, and may be in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta or B.C.

Police are concerned for her well-being.

Morin is described as five-foot-six, 115 lbs, with brown hair, green eyes, tattoos on her arm, and likely carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jasper RCMP at 780-852-4421, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

