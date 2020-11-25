Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Winnipeg Harvest becomes Harvest Manitoba in merger with food banks association

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 25, 2020 12:04 pm
Winnipeg Harvest is now known as Manitoba Harvest.
Winnipeg Harvest is now known as Manitoba Harvest. Amber McGuckin/Global News

Winnipeg Harvest unveiled its new brand identity Wednesday morning, and it’s not much of a change for the 35-year-old organization — now known as Harvest Manitoba.

The name change comes with the announcement of Harvest’s merger with the Manitoba Association of Foodbanks, becoming the fourth-largest distributor of its kind in Canada.

Read more: Winnipeg Harvest glad for community support during pandemic, prepping for ‘long road’ ahead

The new name is intended to better reflect that its work goes beyond the Perimeter Highway, with over 350 food banks and agencies across Manitoba.

“In 1985 when we started, the name Winnipeg Harvest said everything you needed to know about us,” said Harvest’s CEO, Keren Taylor-Hughes.

“We collected and shared food inside the city limits. Over time, we grew. We began receiving food from producers outside the perimeter. From individual farmers and associations. We got bread, milk, cheese, fruits, vegetables, chicken and eggs. We started sending food to communities in need outside the city.

“The name ’Winnipeg Harvest’ became a misnomer, and our new name better reflects who we are and who we serve across Manitoba.”

