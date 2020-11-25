Private funeral to be held for OPP officer Marc Hovingh on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — A funeral service is to be held on Saturday for an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Const. Marc Hovingh died Thursday in a shooting on Manitoulin Island that also resulted in the death of a civilian.

The Ontario Provincial Police Association says the private service is to be livestreamed.

Hovingh, a 28-year veteran of the force, is survived by his wife Lianne and children Laura, Nathan, Elena and Sarah.

Hovingh, who was 52, was one of the officers who responded to a call Thursday regarding an “unwanted man” on a property in Gore Bay, Ont., on Manitoulin Island.

According to the Special Investigations Unit — Ontario’s police watchdog — Hovingh and civilian Gary Brohman died in hospital after an exchange of gunfire.

