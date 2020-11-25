Menu

Canada

Private funeral to be held for OPP officer Marc Hovingh on Saturday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2020 7:06 am
Shock, sadness about death of OPP Const. Marc Hovingh
WATCH ABOVE: Shock, sadness about death of OPP Const. Marc Hovingh. Catherine McDonald reports.

TORONTO — A funeral service is to be held on Saturday for an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Const. Marc Hovingh died Thursday in a shooting on Manitoulin Island that also resulted in the death of a civilian.

The Ontario Provincial Police Association says the private service is to be livestreamed.

Read more: Procession from Toronto to Manitoulin Island held for slain OPP officer

Hovingh, a 28-year veteran of the force, is survived by his wife Lianne and children Laura, Nathan, Elena and Sarah.

Hovingh, who was 52, was one of the officers who responded to a call Thursday regarding an “unwanted man” on a property in Gore Bay, Ont., on Manitoulin Island.

According to the Special Investigations Unit — Ontario’s police watchdog — Hovingh and civilian Gary Brohman died in hospital after an exchange of gunfire.

Condolences pour in for OPP officer shot and killed on Manitoulin Island
Condolences pour in for OPP officer shot and killed on Manitoulin Island
© 2020 The Canadian Press
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceFuneralManitoulin Islandgore bayMarc HovinghGary BrohmanOPP Officer KilledGore Bay OntarioMarc Hovingh funeralprivate funeral
