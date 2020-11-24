Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Champagne, Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong spar over China approach

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Foreign affairs minister says Canada is working with ‘like-mined countries’ to ensure China abides by international human rights laws' Foreign affairs minister says Canada is working with ‘like-mined countries’ to ensure China abides by international human rights laws
WATCH: Foreign affairs minister says Canada is working with 'like-mined countries' to ensure China abides by international human rights laws

Conservative MP Michael Chong is urging Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne to adopt a more consistent approach to getting tough with China.

The Conservative foreign affairs critic told Champagne during a House of Commons committee meeting Tuesday that the government needs to show Canadians how it will deal with growing Chinese intimidation of Canadians within Canada’s borders.

Read more: Tough talk on China could hurt efforts to free detained Canadians, Champagne says

Chong said it is inconsistent for the government to be talking tougher on China, while Canada’s ambassador is making speeches about the need to broaden trade with the People’s Republic.

Trending Stories

Chong sponsored a motion that won approval in the Commons last week that calls on the government to decide within 30 days whether to allow China’s Huawei Technologies to supply equipment for its next generation 5G internet network.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Erin O’Toole says ‘no greater threat’ to Canada’s interests than China' Erin O’Toole says ‘no greater threat’ to Canada’s interests than China
Erin O’Toole says ‘no greater threat’ to Canada’s interests than China – Nov 17, 2020

Champagne replied that Canada has taken a smart and firm approach with China lately that includes speaking out against its ill treatment of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and of ethnic Muslim Uighurs.

Champagne said Canada needs to both challenge and co-operate with China.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
ChinaHuaweiMeng WanzhouMichael SpavorMichael KovrigFrancois-Philippe ChampagneCanada ChinaChina CanadaChampagne
Flyers
More weekly flyers